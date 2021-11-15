EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:49, 15 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Baikonur city extends COVID-19 curbs until late November

    None
    None
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The city of Baikonur will extend its social curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 until November 28, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Baikonur is set to reimpose its curbs that include limiting attendance for one enterprise to 100 people during mass family, commemorative events, and corporate events in eateries.

    Holding of festive, entertainment, leisure, cultural, and sports events is allowed with the attendance rate of at least 70%.

    The city has seen 120 cases of and six deaths from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

    As of November 12, Baikonur’s COVID-19 tally stood at 2,906. 13 people are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in the city. So far, the city has recorded 129 COVID-19 fatalities.


    Tags:
    Baikonur COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!