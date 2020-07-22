EN
Trends:
    16:02, 22 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Baikonur city reports normalized COVID-19 situation

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 situation is gradually improving in Baikonur city, according to the chairman of the city operational headquarters team, Konstantin Busygin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Busygin, the restrictive measures imposed in the city help keep the number of coronavirus cases low.

    The city will be under quarantine until August 2. So far, 712 coronavirus cases have been reported in Baikonur city. It is said 136 patients have been treated at infectious hospitals. 258 recovered cases were registered in the city between June 1 through July 21. The city's COVID-19 death toll stands at 43 with more deaths registered in recent days.

    It is added that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths were considerably lower a week ago.

    Notably, the third crew of doctors sent to help fight the COVID-19 virus by Roscosmos and the Federal Biomedical Agency of Russia arrived some days ago.

    It is said a 100-bed temporary hospital was established in the city to help reduce the burden facing the Central medical care facility No.1.


