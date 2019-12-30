Baikonur cosmodrome made 13 successful launches in the current year

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Proton-M carrier rocket, which delivered Electro-L Russian meteorological satellite No. 3 into orbit, was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 24.

Thus, the Roscosmos completed 2019 launch program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to statistics, in total 13 space launches were carried out under the program of the International Space Station, the program of commercial launches and launches made in the best interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

For the first time in 16 years Russia is competing a year without failure space launches. A total of 25 space launches were carried out including 13 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, 8 - from Plesetsk, 1 - from Vostochny and 3 - from Kourou, the press service of Roscosmos reports.

However, 25 successful launches were not enough to displace China, which has made 33 launches (31 successful), and the United States, with 27 space launches, from the leadership position.