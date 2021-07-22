Baikonur extends COVID-19 curbs until August 16

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur city has extended its COVID-19 curbs until August 16, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the daily update of the Regional Baikonur Complex Administration, COVID-19 cases have risen considerably in the city. Thus, the number of infections stood at 1,633 as of July 21, rising from 1,465 as of early July. The city saw 165 cases over the past three weeks. The anti-record of 33 daily COVID-19 cases was reported on July 20.

As of now, 38 people are receiving COVID-19 treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in the city. The city’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 87.

Baikonur city’s administration also limited operating hours of public eateries up until 11:00pm allowing them to serve food outdoors on verandas and terraces without partitions. Attendance is set at not more than 50% of the total seats, tables are 1.5 meters apart, and at least four people per table are allowed.

According to Baikonur city’s situation room, all the current COVID-19 restrictions remain in the city.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 5,708 fresh daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.