Baikonur extends quarantine till end of winter, eases restrictions

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Baikonur has eased current COVID-19 quarantine restrictions starting from February 9, Kazinform reports.

In conformity with the suggestions of the chief state sanitary doctor of the Baikonur complex head of the city administration Konstantin Bussygin decreed to prolong coronavirus quarantine in order to prevent and curb COVID-19 spread on the territory of Baikonur until 00:00 February 27. The same time he decreed to ease gradually the current restrictions starting from February 9. 1-5 grades of secondary schools as well as educational centres are allowed to switch to in-person learning. Since February 14 pre-school, educational, vocational and higher educational establishments will return to normal.

The same time, the health situation remains complicated. 3,566 cases were recorded in Baikonur since January 28 to reach 3,732 on February 8. 2 people died. Coronavirus-related death reached 148. 30 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals.