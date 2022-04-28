Baikonur hosts international taekwondo tournament

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur for the first time plays a host to a large international Class A WT taekwondo tournament these days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The international tournament brought together athletes from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Uzbekistan, and other countries. Over 800 taekwondo athletes are taking part in the event.

Head of the city administration Konstantin Busygin greeted participants and guests of the tournament at the opening ceremony and wished them good luck.

On Day 1 Almaty-based junior taekwondo team of the local sports college was placed third. Junior teams from Baikonur, Iran and Belarus finished 2nd. Another taekwondo squad from Almaty city won the junior event and the main cash prize.

The international tournament will run through April 30.