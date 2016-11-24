Baikonur International Space School accomplishes 25 years

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The International Space School (ISS) of V. N. Chelomey in Baikonur is a coeval of Kazakhstan's Independence. ISS in Leninsk (nowadays Baikonur) was founded by the Decree of the Board of the Ministry of National Education of the Kazakh SSR of December 17, 1990 No. 15 at the initiative of the President of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Speaking at the "Days of Space in Kazakhstan" international seminar in Astana Director of the ISS Dmitry Shatalov told about the achievements reached by the ISS within the quarter of the century.

In 1995 the school of the Baikonur complex was transferred for lease by the Russian Federation but the name and status of the ISS remained unchanged by the decision of the Governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Education in ISS is split in major disciplines: physic -&-math, chemistry-&- biology, and space.

The school is a full member of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the IAF Program Education Committee, the International Organization of Young Astronauts.

"Within 25 years there have been 2,000 graduates of the International Space School of Baikonur. For the last five years 95-98% of graduates get enrolled in the technical educational institutions of Russia and Kazakhstan, who subsequently become good experts in the space sphere", - D. Shatalov said.