Baikonur is a symbol of human exploration of outer space, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On April 12 President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Cosmonautics Day, Kazinform reports.

«Today is a wonderful holiday - Cosmonautics Day! Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of world space is obvious. Baikonur is a symbol of human exploration of outer space. We are proud of the Kazakh astronauts! « - The President’s Twitter said.