Baikonur prepares for EgyptSat-A launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Less than a week left till the first launch from Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year's programme will start from the launch of EgyptSat-A Earth remote satellite postponed several times before.

According to the press service of the cosmodrome, the testing of the Egyptian satellite assembled at the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation has been successfully completed. The satellite was installed at the Fregat upper stage rocket.



The blast off of the Soyuz 2.1B with the Fregat upper stage rocket and EgyptSat-A satellite is scheduled for February 21, 2019.