    09:57, 27 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Baikonur prepares for first in Y2019 cargo spacecraft launch

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The nearest space launch from Baikonur space-port is scheduled for April 4, 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-11 will be the first cargo spacecraft to be launched to the International Space Station in 2019.

    The specialists of RSC Energia successfully fueled the Progress MS-11 cargo spacecraft, after which the vehicle was brought to the assembly and testing unit and was installed onto the assembly rig for final operations, Roscosmos says.

    The launch of Soyuz-2.1a with Progress MS-11 is set for April 4, 2019.

    The cargo spacecraft will deliver fuel, water and other commodities required for the ISS operation in a manned mode.

    The members of the current ISS Expedition 59 are ISS Commander Oleg Kononenko (Russia), and flight engineers - David Saint-Jacques (Canada), Anne MacClain (U.S.), Aleksey Ovchinin (Russia), Nick Hague (U.S.) and Christina Koch (U.S.).

