Baikonur prepares for Progress MS-05 spacecraft launch
As the Roscosmos’ press service informed, the spacecraft was filled with propellant agents and pressurized gas.
After the fuelling, the spacecraft was moved to the assembly-testing facility for further pre-launch activities.
In an interview with Vesti-24, Director General of Roscosmos Igor Komarov said that the reasons of the loss of the previous Progress MS-04 cargo spacecraft during the launch of the Soyuz-U on December 1, 2016 had been identified fully and all the measures were taken to ensure safe launches of Soyuz from Baikonur cosmodrome.
The launch of the Progress MS-05M cargo spacecraft to the ISS is scheduled for February 22, 2017 at 08:58 Moscow time. The spacecraft will deliver about 2.5 tonnes of cargo to the ISS, including fuel, water, food stuffs, parcels for crew members and compressed oxygen.