TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:28, 23 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Baikonur preparing for Soyuz next launch

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Another Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch from Baikonur cosmodrome is scheduled to be on exactly one month after the same-class rocket launch, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Roscosmos press service, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch off Pad 31 of the Baikonur space port, scheduled for July 14 this year, will place the Russian space remote sensing satellite Kanopus-V-IK and 72 small satellites into orbit.

    The "Fregat" upper stage will ensure placing "Kanopus-V-IK" spacecraft and small satellites into three different orbits followed by the upper stage de-orbiting. Such a challenging mission will be realized for the first time in the history of launching small spacecrafts, the press service highlighted.

    Recall that after a regular Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch on June 14 this year, the fall of the launch vehicle's detachable parts caused an emergency.

     

    Russia Space exploration Baikonur space center
