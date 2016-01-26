EN
    15:50, 26 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Baikonur ready for 1st space launch in 2016 (PHOTOS)

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The preparations for the first in 2016 space launch are coming to end at Baikonur.

    As the press service of the Khrunichyov State Space Research and Production Centre says, Proton-M carrier rocket with Eutelsat-9B satellite onboard was taken off from assembly and testing facility and delivered to the launch site 200 of the Baikonur space port.

    The Proton-M carrier with Eutelsat-9B onboard will lift off from the launch site 200 at Baikonur space port January 30, 2016 at 04:20 a.m. Astana time.

    This will be Roscosmos’ 1st space launch in 2016.
