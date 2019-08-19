Baikonur ready for testing launch of Soyuz MS-14 to ISS

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft was moved from the operations and checkout facility and installed on launch pad No31 of Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The day zero schedule works began. The specialists of rocket and space industry proceeded with prelaunch technological operations, according to Roscosmos. It will be the first Soyuz MS -14 crew vehicle launched by the Soyuz-2.1a in an unmanned mode.

The launch is scheduled for August 22, 2019 09:38:33am Nur-Sultan time.