Baikonur reports jump in COVID-19 cases in July

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – 527 cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been reported in Baikonur city from January 1 to July 25, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city since the beginning of the year 61% were reported in January-June and 39% in July.

As of July 29, the region’s COVID-19 tally stood at 1,716, rising by 83 over the past week. 36 citizens are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in Baikonur.

Notably, the city has prolonged the quarantine curbs until August 16, 2021.

Recall that nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get COVID vaccine. On April 2, the overall vaccination campaign started across the country with authorities urhing the Kazakhstanis to get vaccinated as it is the only way to stop the pandemic.