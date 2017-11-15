Baikonyr Invest Forum kicks of in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The 9th Baikonyr Invest Investment Forum has kicked off today in Kyzylorda, the regional administration's press service reports.

The event, organized by the regional administration with the support of Kazakh Invest national company, is attended by the representatives of business communities, heads of financial institutions, corporations and research institutes from all over Kazakhstan as well as Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey, South Korea, Poland and other countries.

Within the framework of the forum, the participants are expected to present their investment projects, discuss the prospects of cooperation with neighboring countries such as Russia, Iran, China and, Uzbekistan, hold B2B, G2B, and G2G meetings, and sign a number of memorandums and agreements on mutual cooperation.

Adressing the plenary session of the forum today, akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev spoke about the investment opportunities of the region adding that the regional administration is constantly working on ensuring comfortable conditions for investors.

Baikonyr Invest is held in Kyzylorda region since 2013 and previous meetings resulted in more than KZT 100 billion of investments into the region, including for such large-scale investment projects as glass, cement and ferroalloy plants.