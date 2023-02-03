EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:32, 03 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Baitaq party nominates 20 candidates for Mar 19 elections

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baitaq Party has held its extraordinary meeting in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    One of the issues on the agenda was the participation of the Party members in the upcoming election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies.

    20 candidates have been nominated by the Party. Of them, four candidates were nominated under the women’s quota, one candidate - under the youth quota, and another one will run for the deputy's seat under a special quota for people with disability.

    Four more candidates will join the elections under the first-past-the-post system.

    Earlier it was announced the the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament as well as maslikhat deputies will take place across Kazakhstan on March 19.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!