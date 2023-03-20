Baitaq Party to further work on proposed program on its own, Amirtayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Baitaq Party Azamatkhan Amirtayev said that despite the fact that, according to the exit-poll results, the party did not get into the Parliament, they will continue to work on the proposed program on their own, Kazinform reports.

«Thanks to the political reforms of the Head of State we could register the Baitaq Party following seven years of fruitless attempts. Our team visited all the regions of Kazakhstan during the election campaign. We have included some 500 pressing issues of people’s concern to the party program. According to the exit-poll results the party didn’t get into the Parliament. But the party will further work on the proposed program by its own forces,» the Facebook account of Azamatkhan Amirtayev reads.