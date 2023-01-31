Baitaq Party to hold its congress in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 3 a new political party Baitaq, the Green Party of Kazakhstan, will hold its Congress. The Party’s political council held a plenary session to debate the agenda of the forthcoming congress, Kazinform quotes the Party’s press service.

The congress will discuss and vote for the Party’s election platform. It will bring delegates from all corners of Kazakhstan.

Party Chairman Azamatkhan Amirtay signed a decree on the convocation of the congress.

The Party was registered at the close of 2022 to build an environmentally sustainable society, to advance and conduct the principles of green politics such as social, people’s democracy, and careful attitude to the environment.

As earlier reported, the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies to the Majilis and of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats.

The Head of State also signed a decree on the dismissal of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation and setting early Majilis elections and early termination of the powers of the maslikhats of all levels.

Photo:tabigat-union.kz