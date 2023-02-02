Baitaq, Respublica parties to run for a seat in maslikhats in all regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baitaq and Respublica political parties are allowed to participate in the extraordinary election of maslikhat deputies elected as per party lists in all regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past week, the parties opened their branches and representative offices in several regions. Namely, Baitaq Party opened its office in Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, and Respublica Party inaugurated its office in Atyrau region.

As Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said, both parties will be able to run for a seat in the maslikhats of all regions.

Earlier, Baitaq and Respublica parties were allowed to participate in elections in 15 and 19 regions respectively.

The election of Majilis deputies will be held in Kazakhstan March 19. The election of maslikhat deputies will take place on the same day.