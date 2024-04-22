﻿ Baiterek Holding and French Development Agency keen to develop cooperation

Deputy chairman of the Baiterek National Management Holding Zhandos Shaikhy met with a representative of the French Development Agency, Katerina Petsetidi Soupé, to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation following the visit of the French President to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The parties focused on debating the financial instruments of the holding such as loan granting and procuring, opportunities for cooperation with the holding’s subsidiaries, including the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund and Agrarian Credit Corporation, entrepreneurship financial support, and development of sectoral initiatives.

Photo credit: Baiterek Holding

Zhandos Shaikhy said the deepening of cooperation between the holding and the French Development Agency, particularly, in the context of the latest international agreements opens new horizons for both countries. It will let use international practices to develop key economic sectors of Kazakhstan and strengthen the country’s financial systems.

The Baiterek National Management Holding and French Development Agency will further boost cooperation in improving conditions for doing business, developing the agrarian sector, and intensifying small and medium business financial support that corresponds to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.