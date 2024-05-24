On May 24, as part of his working trip to Singapore, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek National Holding, Rustam Karagoishin surveyed affordable housing projects implemented by Singapore's Housing & Development Board. The visit aimed at studying the best world practices in construction and affordable housing management, Kazinform learned from the Holding’s press service.

Baiterek Holding explores Singapore's affordable housing schemes. Photo credit: Baiterek Holding

Housing & Development Board is Singapore's public housing authority. Founded in 1960, it has been specializing in provision of quality and affordable housing for the population of Singapore. HDB builds 80% of housing across the country while private sector focuses on construction of elite homes.

Rustam Karagoishin pointed out unique methods of HDB in ensuring affordability of housing and creation of sustainable development of the city.

“Studying the HDB’s experience will enable us to find new approaches to tackling affordable housing problems in Kazakhstan and implement the projects which will let improve the people’s quality of life,” said Karagoishin.

HDB focuses mainly on planning and construction of new buildings, reconstruction of the existing ones, management and maintaining the housing stock as well as issuing loans for the purchase of land plots or public housing. It also actively participates in land reclamation and management of national resources.