Baiterek Holding, German businesses promote cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – On September 11, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Baiterek National Management Holding Adil Mukhamedzhanov held a meeting with a delegation of the Commerce and Industry Chamber of Germany, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the Baiterek’s leadership and its subsidiaries expressed readiness to support German companies in different spheres of business, industry, and investment.

Attending the meeting were head of the Supply Chains Diversification department of the German Commerce and Industry Chamber Tomas Berner, Schneider Group President Ulf Schneider, head for regional development at Siemens Energy AG Alexander Zolotukhin, as well as representatives of a number of German companies.

During the meeting, Mukhamedzhanov noted as of today the portfolio of the Baiterek’s subsidiaries – the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Industry Development Fund, Kazakhexport, and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation includes 36 projects with German participation with the total amount of financing of around 732 million euros. It was noted that Baiterek seeks to further develop strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany and attract investment in the key strategic sectors.

The Deputy Board Chairman also delivered a report during the roundtable with the participation of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Roman Sklyar, at the Astana International Financial Centre.

Mukhamedzhanov stressed that the Baiterek Holding plays a key role in the development of the Kazakh economy and is a key financial agent of the Kazakh Government. In 2022, Baiterek provided support to the tune of over 3.9 billion euros to the non-primary sector, creating over six thousand jobs and generating products and services worth 7.5 billion euros.

«In June this year, as part of the state visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kazakhstan, Baiterek and the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations signed a memorandum to establish a working group to finance joint projects. So, on September 27, Berlin is slated to hold the 1st meeting of the Working Group to which I invite German companies to discuss in detail joint projects,» said Mukhamedzhanov.

Notably, the Baiterek Holding actively cooperates with German partners and partakes in Kazakh-German business initiatives, contributing to the development of investment projects and strengthening of trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Germany.