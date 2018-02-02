Baiterek Holding names new managing director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC named Nurzhan Nurlanov its new managing director, Kazinform has learnt from the holding's press service.

Mr. Nurlanov is a graduate of the Satpayev Kazakh National Technological University, the American InterContinental University, and the University of Wales. He is the Candidate of Science (Economy).



Starting from 2011, he held several posts at National Agency for Export and Investment "KAZNEX INVEST JSC.



Throughout his professional career, Mr. Nurlanov worked at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazTransGasAimak JSC, and KazTransGas JSC.