Baiterek Holding presents investor support tools at Dubai EXPO 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The leadership of Baiterek Holding visited Expo 2020 in Dubai within a Kazakhstani delegation led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform cites the press service of the Holding.

On December 1, as part of the visit the Kazakhstani delegation participated in the ceremony of the National Day of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan trade and investment forum, and bilateral business meetings.

In his speech, Adil Mukhamedzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Baiterek Holding Board, presented the Holding’s work in attracting foreign investment.

«The Baiterek Holding actively attracts foreign investments and as a key financial operator of the Kazakh Government provides support for priority sectors of economy and initiatives of the country in attracting foreign investments in the Kazakh economy. Over the past years the country has attracted investments worth $3bn thanks to close cooperation with international financial institutions and organizations,» he said.

He spoke in detail about the opportunities of Baiterek’s sister organizations, highlighting their achievements as well as informed the participants of the forum on the financial measures to support projects.

Kazyna Capital Management, one of Baiterek’s sister companies, providing equity financing, partners with UAE’s companies such as Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ). Within cooperation with the latter a joint venture fund is being set up to investment in innovative companies in the earliest stages as well as enterprises with high growth potential and sustainable business models.

Bilateral meetings with partners from the UAE were also held.