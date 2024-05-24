Baiterek Holding, Singaporean company investing in healthcare in CA

Addressing the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum, held as part of the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev yesterday, Rustam Karagoishin, chairman of the Baiterek National Management Holding, stressed the strategic importance of enhancing cooperation in key areas such as investment, finance and innovation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Karagoishin also expressed the readiness of the Baiterek Holding to serve as a strategic partner for Singaporean companies interested in carrying our projects in Kazakhstan. Special attention was placed to opportunities for joint work in financial technology, green energy and agriculture.

Photo: Baiterek holding

The Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum focused on promotion of bilateral economic relations as well as possibilities for creating joint ventures and promoting direct investments.

The Baiterek Holding’s Chairman also attended a number of bilateral meetings with top business leaders of Singapore, including representatives of Surbana Jurong, Sovico, Indorama and Temasek Holdings companies.

Within the event, an investment agreement was signed between Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of the Baiterek National Management Holding, and Singapore's Forebright Capital Asia Private Limited. The document provides for establishment of a joint fund aimed at investing advanced projects in the field of multi-mix technologies and synergetic biology.

Photo: Baiterek holding

The Fund is to focus on research in prevention and control of birth defects, complex screening of newborns with geographical reach of the Middle East, Europe and Asia and a special focus on Kazakhstan. The agreement was signed by Baiterek Holding Chairman Rustam Karagoishin and Forebright Capital Asia Private Limited Chairman Liu Cheng.

Today’s agreement on establishment of a fund is an example of our strategy of investment in global innovations and partnerships. Taking the opportunity, I urge Singaporean business to strengthen and expand our cooperation. The Baiterek Holding is ready to serve as a reliable partner for business initiatives between Kazakhstan and Singapore, said Karagoishin.

Under the agreement, it is planned to conduct educational programs for health workers and researchers of Kazakhstan as well as internships for Kazakhstani bachelor and master’s students in the field of health.