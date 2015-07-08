Baiterek holding, SREI Infrastructure Finance agree to cooperate on infrastructure projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The relevant memorandum of understanding will be signed by the leadership of Baiterek holding and the SREI Infrastructure Finance after working through the details of the document.

In particular, the parties have agreed to exchange information on the development of infrastructure to promote economic cooperation, as well as carrying out joint consultations and discussion of collaboration issues on a regular basis. The agreements also provide for the exchange of professional experience in the field of infrastructure projects. The parties also agreed within the framework of the signed document to work on new investment projects without limitation to co-financing. During Mr. Modi's visit to Kazakhstan, representatives of Indian companies were also able to learn about the activities of the holding and its subsidiaries. At the Kazakh-Indian business forum in Astana deputy chairman of Baiterek Alina Aldambergen informed the guests about activities of the holding. It is worth noting that in 2014 Baiterek holding attracted $2.2 billion of foreign investment from international financial organizations and banks.