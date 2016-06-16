Baiterek Holding utilized over 320 bln tenge allocated for non-primary sectors' porjects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baiterek National Management Holding has utilized 320.5 bln tenge which were allocated for financing of large projects in non-primary sectors of economy. Member of the Holding's Board Erssain Khamitov has said it today at a sitting of the Majilis' Finance and Budget Committee.

"In 2013-2016, the Holding received 365.4 bln tenge for sponsoring large projects in non-primary sectors of economy," Khamitov noted.



According to him, 250 bln was provided by the National Fund, 214 bln of which have already been utilized. 115.4 bln tenge were allocated from the national budget. The Holding has spent 106.2 bln of them.



"We have spent 100 bln tenge on conditional crediting of the second-tier banks. 65 bln tenge were used for crediting exporters. 50 bln tenge were spent on financing of the projects included in the state industrial-innovative development program. 30 bln tenge were used for support of domestic car-producers by means of auto loans and 5 bln tenge were spent on support of passenger carriages producers," he explained.