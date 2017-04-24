Baiterek monument in Astana to be unveiled after complete overhaul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Administration of one of the main tourist attractions of Astana city - the Baiterek monument - plans to unveil it after complete overhaul on June 1, 2017.

"The monument will tentatively be commissioned on the 1st of June. We've ordered construction materials, specifically marble and glass. They will be delivered in a couple of days," director of Astana Baiterek LLP Murat Sapargaliyev said.



According to him, façade of the monument will not change. "This is not a reconstruction, this is a complete overhaul. For instance, we will replace ceramic granite with marble," Mr. Sapargaliyev explained.



He added that it is the first complete overhaul of the Baiterek monument since 2002. "Glass in the elevator shaft is being replaced. Besides, a video surveillance system will be installed in the nearest future," the director of the monument noted.