Baiterek project to ensure modernization of country's space infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Kyzylorda region where he acquainted with a report on the implementation of the Kazakh-Russian project "Baiterek", aimed at modernization of infrastructure of Baikonur Cosmodrome. In particular, the "Zenith" space rocket complex. First Deputy Prime Minister also acquainted with another report on the implementation of the dismantlement of the "Baikonur" complex facilities.

In December 2016 during the visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Russian Federation the Concept of further cooperation in "Baikonur" and the Protocol "On Amendments to the Intergovernmental Agreement on the status of the city of Baikonur, the order of formation and the status of its executive bodies as of 23 December 1995, concerning the list of state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazakh Prime Minister press service reports.

Askar Mamin said that "the concept will allow to realize the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in terms of development of the Baikonur complex for mutual benefit and to ensure long-term planning of further development of the complex as well as it will help to implement new joint space projects."

In Kyzylorda First Deputy Prime Minister visited the new microdistrict "Nur Orda". In accordance with the state program "Regional Development 2020" 20 multi-storey houses were built here.

Mr Mamin learned about the work of Kyzylorda CHP and heard a report on the modernization of the object.

Askar Mamin visited the construction site of Kazakhstan's first float glass plant. The plant will be commissioned in the second quarter of the year. It is planned to produce 200 thousand tons of flat, energy-saving, solar control, multifunction glass a year.

First Deputy Prime Minister also visited the new bridge on the left bank of Syr Darya where he learned about the left-bank development project.

In conclusion of his visit, Askar Mamin held a meeting on the development of the region during which a akim of the region Kusherbayev reported on the results of socio-economic development of the region in 2016 and its prospects in 2017.