Bakhtiyar Artayev resigns his post as Boxing Federation vice president

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Olympic champion, holder of the Val Barker Trophy Bakhtiyar Artayev has resigned his post as the Kazakh Boxing Federation vice president and state coach of the Kazakh Boxing Federation, Kazinform reports.

Artayev born in Taraz is the merited sports master of Kazakhstan, Olympic champion of the XXVIII Summer Olympic Games 2004, holder of the Val Barker Trophy, bronze medalist of the 2005 World Boxing Championship, silver medalist of the 2006 Asian Games.