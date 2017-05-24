Bakhtiyar Artayev: To compete at Nurmaganbetov Memorial Tournament is a great honour for each boxer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstani boxer, winner of the 2004 Olympic Games Bakhtiyar Artayev shared his view on the International Boxing Tournament held in Astana in memory of the first Minister of Defense of independent Kazakhstan Sagadat Nurmaganbetov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners of the tournament. It is a great honour for each boxer to compete at this memorial event. By tradition, all the decisive fights were notable for a high tension and every participant did his best to win this prestigious event," Bakhtiyar Artayev said. By the way, Artayev was also a winner of the competition.



Other famous sportsmen like Serik Sapiyev, Daniyar Yeleussinov, Birzhan Zhakipov and Bekman Soilybayev were among the honorable guests of the tournament.



The winners of the tournament are: Aibek Rymbekuly (East Kazakhstan region, 49kg), Anvar Muzaparov (CSKA, 52kg), Aishuak Kassanov (Pavlodar region, 56kg), Darkhan Zhumsakbayev (CSKA, 60kg), Adil Zakir (Astana, 64kg), Aidarkhan Nukanov (South Kazakhstan region, 69kg), Tolesh Abay (South Kazakhstan region, 75kg), Murat Baigaziyev (Zhambyl region, 81kg), Salauat Toleubayev (Almaty region, 91kg) and Abdulla Khudaganov (Uzbekistan, + 91kg).