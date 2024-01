ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his next fight Kazakh middleweight Bakhtiyar Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs) will face undefeated 23-year-old American Sonny Fredrickson (17-0, 11 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

The 10-round bout is scheduled for August 4 in Detroit (USA).

The main event of the night will be a fight between American Claressa Shields and German Nikki Adler for the titles of the WBC and IBF world middleweight champion.