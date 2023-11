ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Bakhtiyar Eyubov (11-0-0, 10КО) had a fight vs. U.S. Gilbert Venegas (15-26-5, 8КО) in Detroit, Michigan, the U.S., Sports.kz reported.

By a unanimous decision of judges, the Kazakh fighter grabbed victory after six rounds.

This became the 12th professional fight of Eyubov and all of them ended with his win.