Bakhtiyar Ilyassov named CEO of Capital Bank Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Deputy CEO of Tengri Bank Baktiyar Ilyassov has become the Chairman of the Board of JSC Capital Bank Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

“By a decision of the Board of Directors as of April 10, 2017, Bakhtiyar Ilyassov was relieved of his post of the Deputy CEO–Member of the Board of JSC Tengri Bank because of transition to the position of the CEO of JSC Capital Bank Kazakhstan,” a message from Tengri Bank reads.

Bakhtiyar Ilyassov has a Cand.Sc. in Economy degree and more than 17 years of work experience in financial sector.

In December 2016, S&P Global Ratings assessed JSC Tengri Bank’s long-term loan portfolio at B+. This rating reflects solid and stable financial condition of the bank.