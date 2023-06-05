EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:38, 05 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM «A new 270 km long railway Bakhty-Ayagoz will be laid in 2024-2025 to expand transport corridors. The railway scheme is being developed jointly with the Government and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC,» Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev revealed at today’s briefing.

    The authorities have already allotted the land for the railway construction.

    The new railway will help increase rail traffic between Kazakhstan and China by up to 20 million tons a year.

    Besides, the governor told those present about the safe drinking water provision efforts. 54 projects worth 17 billion tenge will be developed in the region to provide locals with drinking water. 19 water supply network construction projects will be implemented in 2024-2025.


    Tags:
    Transport China Abai region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!