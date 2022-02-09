Bakhyt Sultanov appointed Damu Fund CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bakhyt Sultanov is appointed as the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund CEO, the Fund’s press service reports.

Born on November 29, 1971, is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University.

Since September 11, 2018 until June 13, 2019 served as the Astana Mayor.

Since June 17, 2019 acted as the Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan. On January 11, 2022 was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan.