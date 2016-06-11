Bakhytbek Yessentayev arrested after allegedly assaulting wife

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Husband of well-known Kazakhstani producer Bayan Yesentayeva Bakhytbek Yessentayev has been detained after allegedly assaulting his wife and stabbing her with a knife.

Mr. Yessentayev is at a temporary detention facility, the public prosecution office of Almaty region confirmed. Local police are conducting an investigation.



Earlier it was reported that an argument between Yessentayeva and her husband of 22 years Bakhytbek turned violent on June 10 at a filling station in Almaty region.



Yessentayev allegedly beat and stabbed his wife with a knife. The producer was rushed to a hospital in the town of Talgar. Her husband was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.



Bayan Yessentayeva is in a critical but stable condition after the vicious assault.