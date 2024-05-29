Baksay bridge bypass road opens in Atyrau region

A section of the bypass road in the Atyrau region is now accessible to traffic. In order to facilitate the unimpeded passage of floodwater, six metal pipes have been installed beneath the bridge, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the region.

The Lankaran Inshaat contractual entity and Akzhol Kurylys LLP have temporarily reopened the Baksay bridge to all types of vehicles.

On May 28 at 8:30 p. m., the temporary lateral road was restored. For unimpeded passage of water, six metal pipes with a diameter of 1,000 mm were laid, according to the director of JSC “NC ‘KazAutoZhol’ Murat Myktybaev.

As previously reported, at 4:20 p.m. on May 28, due to the rise in the level of the Baksay channel, as well as in connection with the threat of water spillage on the temporary bypass road through the bridge Baksai at 646 km, QazAvtoJol JSC decided to temporarily close traffic for trucks.

Additionally, the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations has indicated that the bridge connecting the villages of Makhambet and Ortakshyl, as well as leading to the Atyrau-Inder highway does not present a threat to road-users. Currently, there is a minor floodwater overflow on the bridge, but it does not impede the movement of vehicles. Police are patrolling this section of the road continuously.

It is worth noting that a significant influx of water was observed in Akzhaiyk village, originating from the Inder district. The situation is currently under the control of local executive bodies and police.