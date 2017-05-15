Baku 2017: Kazakh boxer gets into semifinal

BAKU. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh boxer Ilya Ochkin in 69 kg weight class has qualified for the semifinal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Kazinform special correspondent in the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

His next contender will be an Azerbaijani boxer. The winner will fight against an Uzbek boxer in the final.

As to judo team contest, our athletes lost to Turkish team by a score of 2:3 ending up with the fifth place.

As a reminder, over 3,500 athletes from 54 countries are raking part in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan is represented by 32 athletes in boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling.