    12:44, 04 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Baku, Astana discuss transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan

    Baku, Astana
    Photo credit: Trend

    President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully cooperate in all areas, including the energy sector. In this regard, the dynamic development of relations between SOCAR and Kazakh companies was emphasized.

    At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current state of cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas, the transit of Kazakh oil through the territory of Azerbaijan, opportunities for cooperation in the framework of production projects and other issues of mutual interest.

