Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:The OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Co-ordinator together with the Director of the Port of Baku launched the project Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the port.

The project aims to support Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in strengthening green ports and connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region. Feasibility studies, expert workshops and delegation visits to leading international green ports will explore how to make best use of renewable energy, digitalization and trade and transport facilitation to promote sustainable connectivity.

The project will be implemented in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, UNECE and leading private sector experts.

During a workshop on digitalization held with the Port of Baku, participants discussed plans to establish a digital platform to facilitate data exchange between Caspian Sea Ports in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. At the trade facilitation workshop, participants discussed how the ports would benefit from reduced border crossing times and enhanced co-operation between authorities.

«The new Port of Baku completely operates in line with the modern standards,» said the Director-General of the Port of Baku, Dr. Taleh Ziyadov.