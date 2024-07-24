Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Tourist Forum took place in Baku

Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Tourist Forum aimed at deepening bilateral tourist cooperation and increasing tourist flows took place at the Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Attending the event were Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Baiel, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Fund Aktoty Raimkulova, representatives of KazakhTourism, State Tourism Agency, and Tourism Bureau of Azerbaijan, AirAstana and FlyArystan airlines, Tourist Guide Associations of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, leadership of the tourism departments of Almaty and Shymkent, Mangistau region, major tourist companies of both countries, journalists, popular Azerbaijani bloggers.

Photo: Kazakh embassy

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and allies. Bilateral cooperation is developed in all spheres, including in tourism, said Kazakh ambassador Baiel in his welcoming speech.

He went on to say that according to the statistics of year 2023, each second tourist arriving from Central Asia in Azerbaijan was from Kazakhstan.

Last year, 58,000 Kazakhstani tourists visited Azerbaijan. In January-June 2024, over 38,000 Kazakhstani tourists already came to Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan is third after China and India in terms of the dynamics of growth of tourist flow in Azerbaijan, he added.

Photo: Kazakh embassy

During the meeting, the Kazakhstani tourism officials spoke about the popular tourist routes in Kazakhstan, demonstrating its unique and picturesque nature as well as shared information about the upcoming 5th World Nomad Games set to take place on September 8-14 in Astana.

The forum also featured B2B meetings with the participation of the heads of the tourism agencies of both countries as well as a memorandum of cooperation between the Tourist Guide Associations of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was signed.