Baku hosts 7th meeting of High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea

The High-Level Working Group (HLWG) on Caspian Sea issues held its 7th meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform’s News Agency reports.

Those participating in the negotiations were the delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. The Kazakh delegation was led by Zulfiya Amanzholova, Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign, Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Caspian Sea issues.

During the meeting, the participants noted that in 2024 the Caspian region will remain in the spotlight of the world politics, due to high intensity of events in this territory.

It was emphasized that the Caspian states are pursuing active policy in energy and transport sectors. At the same time, extra-regional players represented by the United States and the European Union express an increased attention to the Caspian countries.

The meeting participants also discussed the methodology for establishing direct baselines in the Caspian Sea. The sides also exchanged views on the Caspian agenda, and prospects for joint work in the “Caspian Five” format.

The parties agreed that the High-Level Working Group will hold meetings at least once in a quarter during this year, to strengthen interaction and ensure prompt response to the current challenges.

The next meeting of the HLWG will take place on June 24–27 in Tehran, Iran.