Baku hosts discussions on NATO's role in ensuring security in region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Baku is hosting the next summer session "Looking to the Warsaw Summit: NATO's role in coping with regional challenges" of NATO International School of Azerbaijan (NISA) dedicated to the Warsaw summit of the Alliance.

Head of the International Security Department at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Gaya Mammadov opened the event.

Mammadov said today that the relations between Azerbaijan and NATO are developing successfully and the dialogue between the parties continues.

Azerbaijan continues the cooperation with NATO with its missions in Afghanistan, he noted.

"We are pleased with principles of development of bilateral cooperation," added Mammadov.

Students from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Poland, Israel, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine are taking part in the event.

The Alliance's role in ensuring security in the region, NATO's position on regional conflicts and conflicts on the territory adjacent to the alliance are the main topics of discussions.

The session will last until July 1.

NATO International School of Azerbaijan (NISA) operates since 2013 and is committed to function as a research, education and training center on Euro-Atlantic security and integration and further promote Euro-Atlantic values and ideas in academia and in a wider audience in the region at large.

Source: Trend.az