Baku hosts NEW ZEON Digital Festival

The NEW ZEON digital hub played a host to the Digital Festival bringing together leading experts, entrepreneurs and fledgling specialists in digital, IT and marketing spheres, Kazinform reports.

The event let those attending dive into the world of modern gadgets, namely the platform to exchange knowledge, practice and latest trends in the area of digital technologies. The development of the effective innovation campus at the Baku Olympic village, and the unique networking platform, as well as organization of startups and selection of Digital and IT teams and specialists provide the basis for the project.

As the organizers said, the project aims at supporting young startuppers to bring their digital ideas into reality starting from mobile applications and websites to the development of marketing strategies for businesses.