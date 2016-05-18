EN
    17:56, 18 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Baku - in top 10 most popular cities among Russian tourists

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku, Prague, Minsk, Paris, Riga, Tallinn, Rome, Barcelona, Helsinki and London are in the top 10 of the most popular foreign cities for summer trips among Russian tourists, according to Russian Travel.ru web portal.

    Minsk and Baku became foreign capitals with lowest summer trip costs (45 euros per day each), while London - the most expensive (more than 200 euros per day).

    In Prague, for hotel accommodation tourists spend an average of 58 euros per day, in Tallinn - 53 euros, and in Paris - 93 euros. On average, Russian tourists, who book their holidays independently, travel to foreign cities for 5 days and pay about 75 euros per day for accommodation.

    Source: Trend

