    12:20, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Baku sends medical aid for victims of explosion in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

    Azerbaijan
    Photo: Trend

    In order to provide assistance to the injured, following a fuel tank explosion in Khankendi, a medical ambulance was sent, the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

    "An explosion occurred on September 25, 2023 at the filling station near the city of Khankendi. The incident has reportedly left many killed and wounded.

    To provide assistance to the injured, an ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products (sprays, painkillers, antibiotics, etc) for initially 200 people has been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road," a statement from the President's Administration said.

    Azerbaijan
