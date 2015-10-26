Baku students mark 170th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev

BAKU. KAZINFORM A ceremonial event dedicated to celebration of the 170th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev was held at the Baku State University, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Gulden Tonashanova, a master’s degree student of the East Kazakhstan State University, and Firuza Agayeva, Professor of the Turkic Languages Department of the same university, represented Kazakhstan at the event and told the participants about poetry and role of Abai Kunanbayev in development of the Kazakh literature.

Tonashanova gave also a lecture about the works by Abai Kunanbayev to the 3 rd yeard students of the linguistics department of the BSU. She also visited the A. Kunanbayev Kazakh Culture Centre at the BSU.