Baku to host 6th Annual Caspian Technical Conference

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will hold the 6th Annual Caspian Technical Conference in Baku on October 16-18, 2019, Trend reports.

The event to be hosted by SOCAR, the leading oil and gas company of the Caspian region, will be held at the Fairmont Baku Hotel, Flame Towers.



The conference on the topic "Digital Transformation: Enabling the Future" will look at changes in the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region and around the world through the lens of experience and best practical solutions presented by regional and global industry professionals.



By bringing together experts from international and national oil and gas companies, governmental officials, regulators, representatives from innovative organizations and students, the Caspian Technical Conference will provide a forum for discussions within the event's rich and multifaceted technical program. Moreover, delegates will have the opportunity to establish new professional contacts, get acquainted with new technologies and industry ideas, and exchange practical experience, Trend reports.



The conference program includes three high-level panel sessions, namely "Past, Present and Future", "Sustainability, Growth and Profit" and " New Generation's Talent and Human Factor" as well as several research technical sessions covering the following topics: "Drilling and completion", "Description and dynamics of reservoirs", "Equipment, engineering and projects", "Health, safety, environment and social responsibility", "Production and operations", and "Management and information".



The conference is supported by a number of leading players in the Caspian oil and gas industry including TOTAL, Tengizchevroil, Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes, a GE company. Continuing the policy of cooperation with other oil and gas associations, CPE has also received support of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Azerbaijan Association of Petroleum Geologists, EAGE Azerbaijan, Society of Exploration Geophysicists and National Committee of Geophysicists of Azerbaijan.



For more information about the 6th Annual Caspian Technical Conference of SPE, click on the following link: https://go.spe.org/_ctc2019.



The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a non-profit professional association with members involved in the extraction and development of energy resources. SPE provides its services to over 156,000 members in 154 countries around the world. The society is a key source of technical knowledge related to oil and gas production and development. It offers a range of services for publications, events, training courses and the provision of online resources at www.spe.org.